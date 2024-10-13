BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Betrayed: Where is the Disaster Relief Money for Americans?"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
81 views • 6 months ago

And this is the biggest, vilest betrayal because they are leaving Americans behind. And we saw that Harris and Biden did that in Afghanistan - in East Palestine, Ohio -  Lahaina, Hawaii. Now they're doing it in North Carolina and all the other devastated  states. You've got $7 billion that you haven't spent. Kamala said that Congress, in the very last spending bill, approved $20 billion for disaster funds. The administration came up with pots of money for Ukraine & Lebanon. So we've got Mayorkas saying "Nope! There's no money!" and an inspector general saying "You've got $7 billion!" You've got Rep. Melia Takas saying "You've got $20 billion" & Rep. Tom Birchick saying "FEMA has a $40 billion budget - and now they want more! So where is all that money?

