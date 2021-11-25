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FAKE NEWS - TURN THIS THING OFF
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50 views • November 25, 2021
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/1CH95QGn2Xbj/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/Lda8mNE
It only serves to feed you false information to scare you, mislead you, and profits the fascist global elite, who owns those propagandist fake news corporations. Get ride of your SMART PHONES, boycott their tools to enslave us.
BIG PHARMA CORPORATIONS BUYING INFLUENCE & TAKING CONTROL OF FAKE NEWS NETWORKS
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/SpHL7hEE1RkT/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/FdxoYet
3. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/107148600553437303
4. https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1298475189666844692?referrer=RenaudBe
5. https://ugetube.com/watch/4Jc4Fku5AC1BmQt
6. https://wego.social/post/4920783_big-pharma-corporations-like-pfizer-buying-influence-amp-taking-control-of-fake.html
7. https://usa.life/post/3212164_big-pharma-corporations-like-pfizer-buying-influence-amp-taking-control-of-fake.html
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/Lda8mNE
It only serves to feed you false information to scare you, mislead you, and profits the fascist global elite, who owns those propagandist fake news corporations. Get ride of your SMART PHONES, boycott their tools to enslave us.
BIG PHARMA CORPORATIONS BUYING INFLUENCE & TAKING CONTROL OF FAKE NEWS NETWORKS
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/SpHL7hEE1RkT/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/FdxoYet
3. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/107148600553437303
4. https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1298475189666844692?referrer=RenaudBe
5. https://ugetube.com/watch/4Jc4Fku5AC1BmQt
6. https://wego.social/post/4920783_big-pharma-corporations-like-pfizer-buying-influence-amp-taking-control-of-fake.html
7. https://usa.life/post/3212164_big-pharma-corporations-like-pfizer-buying-influence-amp-taking-control-of-fake.html
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