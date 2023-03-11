Create New Account
Tulsi Gabbard: The Absurd Cover-up Story about the Pipeline Sabotage
The Biden admin has come up with an absurd cover-up story about the pipeline sabotage to hide their lies. Congress must exercise its oversight responsibilities and investigate this egregious abuse of power and violation of the Constitution so the American people can know the truth, and hold those responsible accountable. 


https://rumble.com/v2chcek-biden-admin-absurd-cover-up-story.html 



