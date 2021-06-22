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DANGER!! Magneto Transfer of Nano Lipid Particulates
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155 views • June 22, 2021
The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in lowering the worlds population 82% by 2025. Consider a three-dimensional incompressible mixed convection flow of a Cross magneto-nanofluid over a stretching. Futhermore, the behavior of the combine stratifcation is involved in heat-mass transfer phenomena. Moreover, and the heat sink/source and thermal radiation are reflected.
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