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Job & His Friends
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
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#Job #Friends #Comforters #PartTwo #Study #Series #ColmFagan #OxfordBaptistChapel #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham


Colm Fagan, the young Bible Scholar from Oxford Baptist Chapel, leads us in part two of our five-part series on the book of Job. Here, Colm looks at Job's so-called friends: Poor comforters indeed!


Colm Fagan YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtJ-SHO_U48BSwXi1HQLDzE


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Please make cheques payable to Chartridge Mission Church and send them to the address above, attention Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 19th July 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

Keywords
biblefriendseducationlearningchurchbaptistjobstudyfaganseriesmissionoxfordchapelchartridgecolmcomforters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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