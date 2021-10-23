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We have lots of beautiful birds at our Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia. Here is a Mott Mott. The video talks about live parasites in the Jab - Scary.
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31 views • October 23, 2021
Wow those parasites can multiply. Like cut a leg off and 4 more grow back. Think of these multiplying in the blood. . How about that enormous vein thing they pulled out ? I just about puked when I looked at it.
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