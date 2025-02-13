BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Easy Goji, Chia, Hemp Seed Bread
Easy Goji, Chia, Hemp Seed Bread

Ingredients:
1/2 cup HRS Organic Goji Berries (soaked and drained)
3 1/4 cups of bread flour
1 packet or 2 tsp. of rapid rise yeast
1 1/2 cup warm water (between 98°F and 105°F)

Optional: 1 cup walnuts

Instructions:
1. Prep the goji berries by soaking them in hot water for 15 minutes. Then drain. 
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients. Mix together. 
3. Pour in the water and mix again. Use your hands if needed, the dough will be sticky. Shape into a ball. 
4. Cover the bowl and allow to rise for 3-5 hours at room temperature. 
5. For best flavor and texture, refrigerate the risen dough for 12 hours. Its okay if the dough deflates during this time.
6. Lightly dust a nonstick baking sheet or pizza stone. Transfer the cold dough onto a  floured surface, using a sharp knife, cut the dough in half. Place the dough halves on to the prepared baking sheet. 
7. Shape the loaves however you like and cover allow to rest for 30 minutes. 
8. Preheat oven to 450 F. Score the bread and bake at 450 F for 20 minutes
9. Allow the bread to cool before slicing and serving. 

