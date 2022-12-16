Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 15, 2022 - map, music, ENG Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 15, 2022





▪️Artillery strike was launched by AFU on Staryi Khutor in Valuyisky urban district.





Shell fragments damaged power transmission lines. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.





▪️AFU once again shelled Kadiivka with US-made HIMARS MLRS.





The strike damaged schools, kindergartens and other social infrastructure.





▪️Wagner's PMC units storm AFU fortified positions in Pidhorodne and eastern neighbourhoods of Bakhmut.





The Ukrainian command tries to slow down the Russian offensive with massive area missile strikes.





▪️On the southern flank, fighting for Opytne continues. Despite heavy losses, AFU continue to hold the outskirts of the settlement.





At the same time, offensive on the enemy positions in Klishchiivka is unfolding.





▪️AFU increased the intensity of their shelling of Donetsk. Over the past 24 hours, 40 Grad missiles were fired at the city.





Residential buildings, a dormitory and a shopping centre were destroyed. At least ten people were injured.





▪️Fighting continues for settlements near Donetsk Ring Road.





The Russian command claims to have successfully advanced in Vodyane. A large part of the settlement has been taken liberated.





▪️After several days of active assault, the offensive on Velyka Novosilka has practically stopped.





The Russian units are trying to hold the newly taken positions and consolidate the current situation.