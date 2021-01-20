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Shawn Skelton témoigne sur les effets devastateurs du vaccin MODERNA qu'elle a reçu le 4 janvier 2020
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747 views • January 20, 2021
CETTE VIDÉO M'A VALU D'ÊTRE CENSURÉ SUR MES 2 CHAINES YOUTUBE ET EST REFUSÉE SUR FACEBOOK!
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GE-2Wd-QJgcddKfWvM5xBgv82lp40Wq0/view?usp=sharing
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Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GE-2Wd-QJgcddKfWvM5xBgv82lp40Wq0/view?usp=sharing
LIEN VERS LA FEUILLE DE CALCUL : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pj26iamAqw-9MNm3GoFT2ENbv7q4UOGa/view?usp=sharing
https://twitter.com/ShofarTeruah
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShofarTeruah
https://www.facebook.com/shofarteruah/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Actualite.Prophetique.Des.Temps.De.La.Fin
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