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Why the Church is Pro-Life: Understanding and Explaining It
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20 views • January 31, 2022
Why is the Church Pro-Life? Does being pro-life mean we are putting the child ahead of the mother and all other social issues? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain how to understand what being pro-life is all about.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ip5IKCO3kSs
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ip5IKCO3kSs
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