BGMCTV Parash 24 Vayikra (He called) Vayikra/Leviticus 1:1-5:26





Parash 25 Tsav (Give an order) Vayikra/Leviticus 6:1-8:36

Synopsis – Adonai calls to Moshe from the Tent of Meeting, and communicates to him the laws of the korbanot, the animal and meal offerings brought in the Sanctuary. These include: The "ascending offering" (olah) that is wholly raised to Adonai by the fire atop the Altar; Five varieties of "meal offering" (minchah) prepared with fine flour, olive oil and frankincense; The "peace offering" (shelamim), whose meat was eaten by the one bringing the offering, after parts are burned on the Altar and parts are given to the Kohanim (priests); The different types of "sin offering" (chatat) brought to atone for transgressions committed erroneously by the High Priest, the entire community, the king, or the ordinary Jew; The "guilt offering" (asham) brought by one who has appropriated property of the Sanctuary, who is in doubt as to whether he transgressed a divine prohibition, or who has committed a "betrayal against Adonai" by swearing falsely to defraud a fellow man.













Synopsis –Yehovah instructs Moshe to command Aaron and his sons regarding their duties and rights as Kohanim ("priests") who offer the korbanot (animal and meal offerings) in the Sanctuary.





The fire on the Altar must be kept burning at all times. In it are burned the wholly consumed Ascending Offering; veins of fat from the Peace, Sin, and Guilt Offerings; and the "handful" separated from the Meal Offering.





The Kohanim eat the meat of the Sin and Guilt Offerings and the remainder of the Meal Offering. The Peace Offering is eaten by the one who brought it, except for specified portions given to the Cohen. The holy meat of the offerings must be eaten by ritually pure persons, in their designated holy place, and within their specified time.





Aaron and his sons remain within the Sanctuary compound for seven days, during which Moshe initiates them into the priesthood.





