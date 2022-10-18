Rifle Dynamics RD700 AK47 - Ambgun Minuteman Review #shorts

Aimpoint T2 atop the “scout scope” like, UltiMak pic rail… a beautiful, low drag sighting system and it cowitnessess with the iron sights in the bottom 20% of the optic. Or run simple Tech-Sights to nearly double the sight radius. The Rifle Dynamics features the Battle Arms EKG Trigger which “breathes new life into your AK”. Crisp and just under 4 pounds. Light stamped steel receiver, a 14.5” barrel with a pinned, suppressor ready compensator keeps the weight and overall length down for muzzle up, ambidextrous “optimal use of cover”. The beautiful, FDE Cerakote makes it hard to rattle can camo. The safety is standard AK. It’s not ambi, so the Ambidextral Gunfighter will click the safety off during an “engagement” and leave it off until the fight is over. Rock in mag engagement is somewhat alien to some American shooters, but once learned it’s plenty fast and you don’t have to tug on the mag to verify that it is seated. If I had $3,500 to spend on a rifle and optics package what would I choose? the Rifle Dynamics AK with an AimPoint T2, three RDB’s each with VX-Freedom riflescopes, the Hellion with a Leupold 6HD Patrol, or the ACOG equipped AR15. See the AmbGun full featured review… Ambgun AK47 Page https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ak47

