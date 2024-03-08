2/22 Nashville. AT&T. Athena. Owls. Christmas. Christian School. Sacrifice. Flaco Owl NYC. Trump

Barabbas! I look at these events and places and symbols as manifestations of the unseen, occult, hidden rulers of the darkness of this world, powers and principalities which are all being revealed as God said they would. I sincerely believe we are in the final days of Gods grace, call on the name of Jesus and be saved from the wrath to come! Jesus is the only way the only truth and the eternal life of peace, don't be deceived by the false Christs prophets and teachers who tempt you with smooth words. Gods Word, Jesus! All the Truth needed is in the pages of His Holy Word, hear ye Him!

Superb Owl 666 video; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wekNNitD1Ko

https://abcnews.go.com/US/att-outage-impacting-us-customers-company/story?id=107440297

Next day, a Burning bag of feces left at Trump Tower; https://nypost.com/2024/02/24/us-news/smoking-bag-of-feces-left-outside-trump-tower-nypd/ What could this mean? The Babylon Talmud, which is the Chabbad 'Jews' holy scripture says Jesus is in torment in burning feces forever! And these are the people Trump HEAVILY and totally supports! Hmmm?

https://abcnews.go.com/US/fans-propose-statue-legislation-honor-flaco-owls-legacy/story?id=107586308

https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/fans-gather-goodbye-flaco-owl-new-york-city-107757335

https://abcnews.go.com/US/outpouring-tears-heartbreak-flaco-owl-memorial-nyc-central-park/story?id=107526866

https://abcnews.go.com/US/nashville-police-department-fbi-investigating-bomb-threat-covenant/story?id=107604567

https://abcnews.go.com/US/nashville-school-shooting-victims/story?id=98161083

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/nashville-school-shooting-covenant-live-updates-rcna76861

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parthenon_(Nashville)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AT%26T_Building_(Nashville)





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





