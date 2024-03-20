Canning Cowboy Candy | Kombucha Vinegar Substitute & Re-Useable Canning Lids

Yeeeehaaaaw! We're canning cowboy candy! Cowboy candy is basically just candied jalapenos - simple and delicious!
RECIPE
Cowboy Candy (makes 6 pints)
6 lbs FRESH, FIRM JALAPENOS
4 cups ACV
4 cups WATER
12 cups SUGAR (6lbs cane sugar)
1 tsp TURMERIC
1 tbsp GARLIC POWDER
2 tsp GROUND CAYENNE PEPPER
1. Prep/sanitize jars
2. Slice jalapenos into 1/4" coins, de-seed
3. Add ACV, water, and the rest of the ingredients in a pot, bring to a boil
4. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes
5. Add jalapenos, simmer for 5 more minutes
6. Remove jalapenos and transer to jars, leaving 1/4" headspace
7. Bring the remaining brine back to a rolling boil for 5 minutes or until desired consistency is reached
8. Pour/ladle brine into jars
9. Process in water bath for 15 minutes (10 minutes for 1/2 pints)
--
