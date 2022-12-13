Stay Insulated in the Word of God | John Dyslin on American Vindicta (11/11/22)

In this video segment John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Doug Thornton of the American Vindicta Show. They mention that America, being in a reprobate state of mind, is under God's judgment, and that believers today need to double down on their focus on Scripture. Quoting Steve Quayle, John said, "There's no political solution to a spiritual problem."
Watch the full interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/93e9e65e-02ae-48eb-822d-cbe2b62bdf6b
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
American Vindicta: https://www.americanvindictashow.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.