Stay Insulated in the Word of God | John Dyslin on American Vindicta (11/11/22)

In this video segment John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Doug Thornton of the American Vindicta Show. They mention that America, being in a reprobate state of mind, is under God's judgment, and that believers today need to double down on their focus on Scripture. Quoting Steve Quayle, John said, "There's no political solution to a spiritual problem."





Watch the full interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/93e9e65e-02ae-48eb-822d-cbe2b62bdf6b

John's website: https://johndyslin.com/

American Vindicta: https://www.americanvindictashow.com/



