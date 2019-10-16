© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ham Radio Is NOT Dead. It Is Just Beginning (2019)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • October 16, 2019
Amateur radio (Ham radio) is said to be too ancient to serve humanity anymore. But yet ham radio operators are still called in to help provide communications for large-scale natural disasters repeatedly when all other forms of communications are either down, or unable to keep up with demand. Why is that? Do we dare admit older technology has remained tried-and-true?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.