Israel Inflames Tensions With Iran

Israel has launched its long-awaited retaliatory attack against Iran, inflaming tensions with the Islamic Republic and its allies.

The attack took place on October 26, more than three weeks after the Iranian large-scale ballistic missile strike on Israel.

It began at around 2:15 a.m. local time, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) releasing a statement confirming that it was striking Iran, in response to “months of continuous attacks from the Iranian regime against the State of Israel.”

The attack was carried out in several waves over the course of several hours with blasts being reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and the provinces of Karaj, Isfahan, Semnan, and Shiraz.

During the attack, Syrian state media reported that Israel struck several military sites in the south and center of the country. Air defense sites were reportedly hit in the al-Suwayda province. Israeli warplanes were also spotted flying at a low altitude over an unspecified part of Jordan.

The first wave of the Israeli attack reportedly targeted Iran’s air defense capabilities, while the second hit drone and ballistic missile manufacturing sites, including those used in direct Iranian attacks on Israel on April 14 and October 1, as well as sites used to launch such weapons.

The IDF announced at 6 a.m. that the attack had been completed, with “all goals achieved” and all aircraft returning safely home. It dubbed the operation “Days of Repentance,” a reference to the recent Yom Kippur holiday.

It also said that over a hundred aircraft, including fighter jets, tankers and spy planes, participated in the “complex” operation some 1,600 kilometers from Israel.

Following the attack, the Iranian military mourned four officers. It also revealed that Israel used the United States-controlled airspace of Iraq to launch the attack. This was confirmed later as the remains of a secretive Israeli air-launched two-stage ballistic missile were found in the Iraqi province of Saladin.

Mainstream media in the West reported that the attack targeted Iranian air defenses, including S-300 long-range systems, three Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile bases and the secretive Parchin military base on the outskirts of Tehran.

Iranian officials hinted that there will be a response, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying on October 27 that the country’s leadership should determine how best to demonstrate power to Israel.

From its side, Israel didn’t appear to be satisfied with the results of the attack against Iran. Hebrew media reported preparations for another attack on the country under the pretext of responding to a Hezbollah drone attack that targeted the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in central Israel on October 19. Israel held Tehran responsible for the assassination attempt.

https://southfront.press/israel-inflames-tensions-with-iran/