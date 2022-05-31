© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ezekiel 37 - Part 3
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 31, 2022
Sunday, September 6, 2009 - The prophecy of the rising of the nation of Israel and the second coming of Messiah Yeshua.This is the New Covenant in full force. Israel has never yet been in a state of perpetual salvation peace; this awaits fulfillment in the future kingdom of the Messiah who is the “Prince of Peace” (Is. 9:6).
If you want to support my work. Please use link below:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn
If you want to support my work. Please use link below:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.