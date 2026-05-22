Date: May 22, 2026. Lesson 100-2026. Title: Faith That Speaks to Mountains

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin an in-depth study of Mark 11:23, one of the most powerful and misunderstood teachings of Jesus on faith. Spoken during Passion Week in the shadow of the withered fig tree and the Temple Mount, Christ’s command to “speak to this mountain” reveals both a prophetic judgment against barren religion and a timeless promise of kingdom authority for believers. This lesson explores mountain-moving faith, spiritual discernment, and the authority Christ gives His Church to confront obstacles that oppose the advancement of God’s Kingdom.

Lesson 100-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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