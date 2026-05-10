Just like a few days ago, satellite imagery from May 8, 2026, once again reveals the presence of a massive fleet of IRGC Navy fast boats still actively operating, signaling dominant control over the chokepoint in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz The imagery shows more than 100 fast attack boats lined up in a single operational formation—an unprecedented level of activity in the strait. These are Heydar-110 (or Haidar-110) fast attack boat, Iranian game-changer—something Trump’s Project Freedom will have to contend with. Intelligence indicates that a swarm of high-speed “Mosquito Fleet” boats, armed with machine guns, rockets, anti-ship missiles, mines, and drone boats, may have mined the Strait of Hormuz. The world’s fastest patrol boats have been spotted operating along the “Safe Passage” route unilaterally established by the US Navy, raising serious concerns that sea mines have been laid to target the navigation of violating vessels. A few days ago, US warships attempted to enter the Strait of Hormuz to evacuate commercial vessels subject to Iranian sanctions, but came under Iranian missile fire, forcing two other destroyers to flee to the Arabian Sea.

NASA satellite imagery of the fires that broke out following the clash between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on the night of May 8, shows several hotspots at the southernmost point of the strait. The ongoing fires followed reports of intense activity by fast attack boats in the same area, followed by various vessels coming under fire; as US military forces attempted to exit the strait from this point, they were attacked and set ablaze there. With hundreds of fast boats, oil spills, and fires, it appears this conflict is not only still alive but also intensifying significantly in the strait. Project Freedom highlights the irony of blaming Iran for the chaos triggered by Trump-era policies, which lasted only 48 hours and were labeled a “failure”—noting that 1,600 ships were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a CNN report. Experts warn that the US must realize that the US Navy is not as strong as they think, and has no clue how quickly Iran is advancing in drones and missiles.

Iran has once again outmaneuvered the US with these small, deadly fast boats, raising the question of how to control the Strait of Hormuz. Heydar-110 unveiled in early 2025, proves that size doesn’t matter! Speed, efficiency, and intelligence are the keys to dominance. This fast boat is designed for asymmetric warfare, employing “hit-and-run” swarm tactics in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to counter larger, slower naval vessels. It is designed to be stealthy with an operational range of up to 650 km, capable of firing two anti-ship cruise missiles, and then fleeing at speeds of 203 km/h due to lightweight carbon fiber, making it a significant enhancement to Iranian coastal defense capabilities and naval deterrence. No aircraft carriers, no destroyers—just swarms of fast boats arriving from all directions at once or changing course whenever they see fit. Small crews mean minimal casualties, and cheap boats mean no fear of losses! This is what makes them truly dangerous, driving US ships away with their tails between their legs.

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