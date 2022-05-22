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Once you Understand that their "god" is Transgender, you Start to Understand
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132 views • May 22, 2022
Joe Biden Pledges Allegiance to the New World order
Biden is second Catholic President of the U.S. and strongly supports TransGenderism
https://holyromanempirerules.blogspot.com/2021/01/joe-biden-is-2nd-catholic-president-in.html?fbclid=IwAR2QPEiYvrUX9I63tQarY6TrZTPIq57hOyRGyNCAtw5AHWDwrugo8SLPol0
Biden is second Catholic President of the U.S. and strongly supports TransGenderism
https://holyromanempirerules.blogspot.com/2021/01/joe-biden-is-2nd-catholic-president-in.html?fbclid=IwAR2QPEiYvrUX9I63tQarY6TrZTPIq57hOyRGyNCAtw5AHWDwrugo8SLPol0
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