Stew Peters Full Show Canada Horrors Revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wendy Rogers: Closed Sessions, Riots, Vaxxed Guitarist Loses Fingers, Canada Horrors Revealed. hursday, July 7th, The Stew Peters Show is BACK with a new show that will blow your MIND! . Sen. Wendy Rogers joins to talk bout the undergoing lawsuit between the Biden Admin & the state of Arizona for passing RIGHTFUL voter laws that require you to be an actual CITIZEN of the USA to vote! .
Jeff Diamond has been going through absolute HELL since taking the deadly clot shot last year! . Taquella Tyson has had her children STOLEN from her by CPS after a false accusation that her children were being neglected.
Odessa Orlewicz has found INSANE evidence in the form of email from Canada Health officials who KNEW the risk of the clot-shot, but mandated them anyways!