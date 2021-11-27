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5G CLOTTS FOR THE VAXXED! - HYDROGEL LIPOS TURN YOUR BLOOD TO JELLY AND DE-OXEGENIZE YOUR SYSTEM! - END THE KILLER MRNA JABS WORLDWIDE NOW!
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165 views • November 27, 2021
SILENT WEAPONS FOR SILENT WARS!
BIO WEAPON DEPLOYMENT - Patterns of Deployment of TOXIC COVID “VACCINE” BATCHES - https://www.brighteon.com/ae26e2f3-219c-407d-9c66-86bec77bb986
BIO WEAPON DEPLOYMENT - Patterns of Deployment of TOXIC COVID “VACCINE” BATCHES - https://www.brighteon.com/ae26e2f3-219c-407d-9c66-86bec77bb986
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