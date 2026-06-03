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Prof. Marandi Interview: Israel’s Sabotage of Peace Forces the World to Pay a Heavy Economic Price
Health Ranger Report
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To learn more, visit: https://mmarandi.com/


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- Introduction and Welcome (0:01)

- Economic Impact of Israel's Military Actions (1:55)

- Impact on the United States and Global Public Opinion (8:32)

- Food Crisis and Future Projections (11:39)

- Trump's Criticism of Netanyahu (12:33)

- Historical Context and Cultural Cohesion in Iran (20:55)

- US-Iran Relations and Propaganda (23:34)

- Global Isolation and US Decline (28:13)

- Economic and Infrastructure Decline in the US (33:15)

- Conclusion and Call for Peace (36:42)


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