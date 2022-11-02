Create New Account
PRAY CALIFORNIA Annual Conference 2022 - Part 2
PRAY CALIFORNIA
Maryal Boumann welcomes us back, Leeper Family Worship, Wolfgang Kovacek Offering, Rick Wright Revival in California, Prayer Leaders pray, Jeanie Richardson Clean Hands and a Pure Heart, Elmer Jackson The Meaning of the Shofar, Trisha Phillips The Significance of Flagging, Matt and Amy Stoehr The importance of Prayer in communication with God, Cheryl Allen The importance of Worship, Joseph Nassralla Song Awakening, Maryal Boumann and prayer from Carolyn Hyde, Ann Low, Ruth Keijdener, David & Kathy Andrade Outpouring of the Holy Spirit and some important historical references, Shari Bonnard, The Unity of the Brethren, Prayer Leaders declare Repentance, Ruth Cube Keijdener Intimacy with the Lord.


