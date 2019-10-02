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Pelosi And Democrats Panic Over Ukraine Corruption Being Exposed - War Room Full Show
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19 views • October 02, 2019
Democrats ramp up the calls for impeachment as their crimes in Ukraine are about to be exposed. Kamala Harris calls for the suspension of the President's Twitter account and Hillary Clinton refuses to endorse a candidate for President. Savanah Hernandez joins the show in studio to talk about Hong Kong protests and a story about women breaking the glass ceiling. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
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