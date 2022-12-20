Create New Account
Do You Understand the Signs of the Times? | John Dyslin on Spiritual Encounters (12/8/22)
Nehemiah Project
In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks on the Spiritual Encounters program with host Caspar McCloud. They discuss the state of today's day and age in the context of Biblical prophecy, and according to John, "we're on the ragged edge of the end of the age of grace." The evidence of that is abundant, and the time to act is now.


Watch the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/220c0461-b9c2-4569-bfa0-cad554d6f2ed


John's website: https://johndyslin.com/


Spiritual Encounters: https://rumble.com/c/SpiritualEncounters

signsbiblegraceprophecyend timesrevelationsigns of the times

