Activating Christians To Use Their Voice - John Graves - Freedom Alive® Ep149

Only 40 percent of Christians vote and 24 percent are not even registered! Yet, the Bible instructs us to be involved and engaged citizens who make decisions based on careful consideration of biblical principles. Of course, we should always pray for God’s wisdom and guidance. Then take action and vote during elections. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, John Graves, CEO of Million Voices, shares some of the tools available to help us live out our faith in the public square and encourage others to do so.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Originally premiered May 4, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

