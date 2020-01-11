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Snickers Commercials of Mr.T
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10 views • January 11, 2020
Full Credits to:
Mr.T
Snickers
I do not own these videos, but I want to improvise them as the snickers commercial from Mr.T himself. Everybody knows that Mr.T has been pitying fools for a long time since the Rocky movies. Therefore, I have combined all the videos of Mr.T's snickers commercial into one good video to have everything organized. Anyways, kick back, relax, and don't forget to eat your snickers! Have fun watching this video of Mr.T's extended Snickers Commercials
Mr.T
Snickers
I do not own these videos, but I want to improvise them as the snickers commercial from Mr.T himself. Everybody knows that Mr.T has been pitying fools for a long time since the Rocky movies. Therefore, I have combined all the videos of Mr.T's snickers commercial into one good video to have everything organized. Anyways, kick back, relax, and don't forget to eat your snickers! Have fun watching this video of Mr.T's extended Snickers Commercials
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