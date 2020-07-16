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God Cannot Be Found With Science: We Walk By Faith, Not By Sight. ATHEISM IS CONTRADICTION, Part 1
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14 views • July 16, 2020
http://debunkingatheism.net. First article in a two-part series on (1) how atheism reduces to contradiction, and (2) the Biblical definition of faith.
Atheists' arguments have stood to this point, and purportedly "defeat" Christian apologists, only because atheists don't know the Bible and/or theology well--and sadly, most Christians don't know those well enough either, to take-down atheist arguments, and show their fatal internal contradictions.
The second article will be called "Atheism Reduces to Contradiction," and will be out in a month.
Link to the article online: https://praiseandlove.net/theology/science-theology-and-christianity/we-walk-by-faith-not-by-sight-god-is-not-found-with-science/.
My website: http://debunkingatheism.net
Atheists' arguments have stood to this point, and purportedly "defeat" Christian apologists, only because atheists don't know the Bible and/or theology well--and sadly, most Christians don't know those well enough either, to take-down atheist arguments, and show their fatal internal contradictions.
The second article will be called "Atheism Reduces to Contradiction," and will be out in a month.
Link to the article online: https://praiseandlove.net/theology/science-theology-and-christianity/we-walk-by-faith-not-by-sight-god-is-not-found-with-science/.
My website: http://debunkingatheism.net
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