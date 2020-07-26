© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At War With An Invisible Enemy
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • July 26, 2020
A Washington State doctor says, "We can wipe the virus clean" and "the death rate may be much lower than what the estimates are so.” Elsewhere, world leaders...
Keywords
comedypandemicproblem reaction solutionno one really knows whats going ontacoma washingtonseattle radio stationdr gordon cohenseattle morning newswhere are all the patientswidespread panic and fearsituation improving in chinawipe the virus cleanpeer reviewed articlesscience community acting rapidlypeople are recoveringmost infected people are curedseattle epicentermild symptomswe are at war with enemyfighting terrorismisolate the virus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.