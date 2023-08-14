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Todd Callender Claims the Federal Government is a Facade: No One in the Biden Administration is Lawfully Serving
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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264 views • August 14, 2023

Attorney and CloutHub CEO Todd Callender joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss his social media platform and some of the shocking things he’s learned during the course of his lawsuits pertaining to the covid-19 plandemic and ensuing bioweapon injections.


One of the most surprising claims he made was that the Federal Government is a facade… according to Callender, virtually everyone in positions of power are not filling that role constitutionally. Apparently, there is no oath of office on record for countless people within the Biden Regime. 


What is the significance of this? They are fulfilling the Communist Manifesto from decades ago by eliminating the oath of office, and they are also protecting themselves from charges of sedition and treason, instead only being able to be charged with impersonating a federal official.


The implications of this tactic are far-reaching, including the fact that anything that these officials do is considered null and void, as they aren’t acting within their official capacity.


We also take a deep dive into Callender’s concerns about how the covid bioweapon injections are using the mRNA technology to change the genetic structure of American citizens, which he alleges makes vaxxed people the property of the owners of the patented technology. He’s been filing lawsuits pertaining to this very issue.


We then discuss our respective social media platforms and what’s coming for both. For Todd, as the CEO of CloutHub, he’s launching a new innovative technology called TruthHub, which will allow immediate translation in a Zoom-like setting to anyone in the world, essentially enabling anyone and everyone to talk to people from around the world.


I then shared where we are in the development of pickax, which will be a constitutionally free speech platform not beholden to Big Tech in any way, with algorithms that work on your behalf and monetization strategies unlike anything you’ve seen. Additionally, I shared my concerns with the embrace of Artificial Intelligence and that pickax is refusing to give in on that and, instead, will focus on amplifying human creativity and ideas.


Check out CloutHub at https://clouthub.com.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble and Apple Podcasts.


Sign up for pickax to be among the first people on the platform when beta launches Q1 of 2024. https://pickax.com 


Subscribe to Jeff Dornik’s Substack at https://jeffdornik.substack.com. Become a paid subscriber to watch Jeff’s new exclusive show.


Start your day with a cup of freedom… Freedom First Coffee that is! It’s 100% organic, fire-roasted and tastes like FREEDOM. Use discount code JEFF at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com 

Keywords
healthbig pharmacurrent eventspoliticssciencesocial mediabig techtechnologypfizercovid-19covid vaccinetodd callenderjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showbioweapon injectionpickaxclotuhub
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