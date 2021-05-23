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Dr Peter McCullough ile oti tuʻufaʻatasia e COVID
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50 views • May 23, 2021
I le faatalatalanoaga ma le mekasini sinia a le New American, Alex Newman, le lauiloa faavaomalo o Dr Peter McCullough – o le fomaʻi e sili ona taʻua i le National Library of Medicine e uiga i nei mataupu-na lapatai mai o le fana o le COVID ua mafua ai le faitau afe o maliu ma le sefulu. afe o falemaʻi ua faʻamauina. Ma ua naʻo le pito o le aisa, na ia lapatai mai. I tulaga masani, 5 maliu le mafaamatalaina ina ua maeʻa tui semanu e taitai atu ai i se 'black box' lapataiga; ma 50 maliu lipotia i VAERS o le a mafua ai le avea o se vailaʻau aveʻesea vave maketi. I le tulaga o le tuiina o le COVID, e faitau afe ua uma ona lipotia, ae o loʻo faaauau pea ona unaʻia le faiga o tui. O Dr McCullough, o se polofesa o vailaʻau na atiaʻe i le lalolagi atoa se alualu i luma ma alualu i luma togafitiga o le COVID, na ia faamamafaina foi e faapea e tele maliu le talafeagai ona o se faaiuga o faiga faavae na faia i vaega eseese o le malo. (Vitio 30 minute, faʻaupuga Samoa)
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