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Paul Joseph Watson: TV Show Weirdly Celebrates Decline of White People [05.10.2021]
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83 views • October 06, 2021
'Really makes you think.'
A guest on a TV show in Ireland made bizarre comments in which he appeared to celebrate the demographic decline of white people.
Can’t we all just get along?
Published 11 hours ago on 5 October, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
https://summit.news/2021/10/05/tv-show-weirdly-celebrates-decline-of-white-people/
'Demonetized again!'
47,293 views Oct 5, 2021
Anything Goes
117K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3yy6Kn5gVh4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
A guest on a TV show in Ireland made bizarre comments in which he appeared to celebrate the demographic decline of white people.
Can’t we all just get along?
Published 11 hours ago on 5 October, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
https://summit.news/2021/10/05/tv-show-weirdly-celebrates-decline-of-white-people/
'Demonetized again!'
47,293 views Oct 5, 2021
Anything Goes
117K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3yy6Kn5gVh4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
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