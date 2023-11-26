Good Morning or whatever from the Coon, 'Kherson'

Looks like now Kherson (raccoon in the DPR, Donetsk Peoples Republic of Russia) lives in a high-rise building and wanting to be taken out for a walk outside, then took a nap.
It's been said, raccoons don't live in this area, don't see them or have them. Kherson was rescued, a lonely raccoon, at a zoo. Rescued by a Russian from the shelling in this area, at the beginning of this war, from a zoo. He's much happier now.
Those who have viewed Kherson on other videos, know that I'm partial to him. I once, long ago, had a female Raccoon that was rescued too. Cynthia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.