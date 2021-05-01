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Cannabis Oil - What's It Good For? With Kate Shemirani & Dee Mani-Mitchell
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113 views • May 01, 2021
I'm joined by our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and cancer survivor Dee Mani-Mitchell. We'll get an update on the impact of the Unite For Freedom march held last Saturday, as well as talk about CBD oil and its powerful effects on the human body.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cannabis-oil-whats-it-good-for-with-kate-shemirani-dee-mani-mitchell-video/
Get your CBD from Dee at MyWayCBD.com. Use promo code BROWN for 5% off your order.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cannabis-oil-whats-it-good-for-with-kate-shemirani-dee-mani-mitchell-video/
Get your CBD from Dee at MyWayCBD.com. Use promo code BROWN for 5% off your order.
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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