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Dr. Tess Lawrie - Vaccines vs Ivermectin
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447 views • August 16, 2021
Oracle Films // Dr. Tess Lawrie
Watch the full interview here:
www.oraclefilms.com/tesslawrie
Share. Download. Reupload: https://we.tl/t-gofaistkN0
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/j2EEDJuQNrI
Alternative Platform Links:
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/Dr.-Tess-Lawrie-Interview---Oracle-Films_HD:e?r=EPrs4aBK5AuJKJCNxG9kGHS96ytPAvbb
BRAND NEW TUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/v/Q7UwIe
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vl73ir-dr.-tess-lawrie-interview-oracle-films.html
Watch the full interview here:
www.oraclefilms.com/tesslawrie
Share. Download. Reupload: https://we.tl/t-gofaistkN0
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/j2EEDJuQNrI
Alternative Platform Links:
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/Dr.-Tess-Lawrie-Interview---Oracle-Films_HD:e?r=EPrs4aBK5AuJKJCNxG9kGHS96ytPAvbb
BRAND NEW TUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/v/Q7UwIe
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vl73ir-dr.-tess-lawrie-interview-oracle-films.html
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