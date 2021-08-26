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Masks Must Be Stopped
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41 views • August 26, 2021
Masks on Children is proven to be more harmful and masking pregnant mothers also shows a significant developmental decline of the infant.
Del Bigtree and Jefferey Jaxen go over several reports and articles discussing masking and Youth depression and suicide.
Originally published August 23, 2021
Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire and Jefferey Jaxen
www.thehighwire.com
Del Bigtree and Jefferey Jaxen go over several reports and articles discussing masking and Youth depression and suicide.
Originally published August 23, 2021
Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire and Jefferey Jaxen
www.thehighwire.com
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