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Gorka: Charlatans like Dr. Fauci re-wrote history
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40 views • June 14, 2021
REALITY CHECK: Dr. Sebastian Gorka unwinds the timeline of the worldwide pandemic's origins and initial response in the United States, and how 'Flip-Flop Fauci' and Democratic lawmakers bought what China was selling them, and essentially re-wrote history. - via The Gorka Reality Check
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