Sam, a Chinese American, Speaks Out About His Participation in the Protest

摘要：On November 20, 2022, fellow fighters from the New Federal State of China peacefully protested against the CCP’s runningdog Luc Despins and Paul Hastings Law firm.

Sam, an American citizen immigrated from China who participated 8964 movement in Tiananmen Square, spoke out his thoughts. First, he pledged allegiance to US constitution and would fight against all American enemies. Luc is helping the evil CCP to prosecute CCP’s dissidents in U.S. which basically destroys liberty, democracy and Rule of Law. Second, Luc’s law firm is helping CCP steal American retirement/pension fund.

If Americans do not wake up to fight these inside enemies, American‘s property will suffer greater losses, and freedom and liberty will also be lost.





