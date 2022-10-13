Former ER Nurse & Military Officer/Psychological Ops Specialist talks about deceptive war tactics going on and his incredible journey after being fired.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Sean Taylor from B.C Canada. Sean worked as an ER nurse for many years and spent 17 years in the military in light infantry and special operations. He was deployed to Afghanistan as second in command for a psychological operations team in 2009-2010. Sean is a history buff as well and started questioning the media narrative in 2018 which led him to run in the federal election. He was fired from his job as an ER nurse and discharged from the military for refusing the experimental injection in 2021. We share his incredible journey since then, his awakening to a spiritual life and many ways he considers this time the best time to be alive.

