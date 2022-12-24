Create New Account
Dr Bay- update on case and APHRA and Qld health regs 23.12.22
Published 16 hours ago

Update on court case of Dr William Bay v AHPRA and the Medical Board of Australia and the State of Queensland. Where a full hearings was granted on the jurisdictional and constitutionally validity of the Queensland Parliament making health laws for the entirety of the Commonwealth. and, View Supreme Court hearing - DR. BAY - Day 1 - AHPRA are impersonating a Commonwealth Agency: https://www.bitchute.com/video/v50qSHyQ3hDW/

Keywords
covidhoaxvaccineaustraliantyranny

