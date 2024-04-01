Create New Account
A top official in Denver was just caught on tape begging illegals to leave the city.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
188 views
Published a day ago

End Wokeness | A top official in Denver was just caught on tape begging illegals to leave the city. Denver Newcomer Liaison: "Any city. We can take you to the Canadian border, wherever."


He promises them that there are better stuff awaiting them in Chicago and NY.

Denver is a self-designated sanctuary city.


@EndWokeness

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1774510815325917456?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

