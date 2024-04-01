End Wokeness | A top official in Denver was just caught on tape begging illegals to leave the city. Denver Newcomer Liaison: "Any city. We can take you to the Canadian border, wherever."





He promises them that there are better stuff awaiting them in Chicago and NY.

Denver is a self-designated sanctuary city.





@EndWokeness

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1774510815325917456?s=20