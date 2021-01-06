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The Truth About RFID Microchips and The Mark of the Beast
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62 views • January 06, 2021
RFID microchips are everywhere these days, particularly in banking technology such as chipped debit and credit cards. Have you considered how this form of RFID technology relates to the prophecy about the Mark of the Beast in Revelation 13? You may think that such cards are not a concern because the real Mark is going to be a microchip implant, and chipped debit cards are not inserted into the body. But before you make up your mind on the matter, please watch this video and reconsider your position with regard to RFID microchips and the Mark of the Beast.
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