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Is America Next for Marshall Law?
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61 views • February 22, 2022
Australia, New Zealand, and Canada are now under Marshall Law, it appears that America is next. The World Economic Forum under the direction of Klaus Schwab is relentlessly taking over the entire world and planning our future as slaves for those in power. What will it take for us to see what's happening and regain our power?
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