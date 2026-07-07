Jesuits Control White House Evidenced By Trump's Religious Liberty. Trump's Fight Against Communism

White House Jesuit Retreat Centeroffers spiritual retreats for men and women. Acentury ago, as America was still reeling from World War I, Catholic European immigrants in St. Louis, Missouri, held informal retreats in their homes for consolation and spiritual help. Father Francis Xavier McMenamy SJ, the provincial of the Missouri Province of the Society of Jesus, saw both the need for retreats and the opportunity to make the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola available to more people.





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The Jesuits purchased the property and in 1922 hosted its first retreat, attended by 12 men. As time passed, retreat attendance grew, making expansion necessary. A prominent local Catholic family, the Mudds, donated construction funds for a chapel.





Around 1941, Jesuit Father Laurence Chiaminatto started spreading the word about White House retreats, which again spurred attendance. By mid-century, the center was offering 67 three-day retreats based on the Spiritual Exercises, yearly.





In the 1980s, retreats opened to women and married couples so that they could experience the Spiritual Exercises together.





Recently, “specialty retreats” have begun, tailoring the Spiritual Exercises to resonate with military veterans, Catholic college students, young adults, members of the Latino community and those recovering from addictions and other afflictions.





White House Retreat Center Director William Schmitt said, “The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius speak to different people in different ways. Anything we can do to help people in all walks of life make that connection to Jesus Christ is time well spent.”





Pope Leo XIV celebrates America’s 250th in Liberty Medal award acceptance speech. Pope Leo XIV celebrated America’s 250th birthday during his acceptance speech for the 2026 Liberty Medal award Friday.





Pope Leo XIV awarded Liberty Medal: 'God bless America.' Accepting the prestigious Liberty Medal from the U.S. National Constitution Center for his lifelong commitment to promoting religious liberty and freedom of conscience and expression around the world, Pope Leo XIV addressed those gathered in Philadelphia from Rome, praying that the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States would be an occasion for a solemn recommitment to the fundamental ideals on which the country was founded, especially life and freedom.





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