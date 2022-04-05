Black Lives Matter secretly used $6 million in donations to buy luxurious mansion in White Neighborhood

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Black Lives Matter secretly used $6 million in donations to buy luxurious 6,500-square foot mansion with seven bedrooms and parking for 20 cars in Southern California in 2020 where leaders have filmed YouTube videos. Seems hypocritical.