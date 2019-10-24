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Calamansi Farming in Tarlac, Philippines - Cornelo Severo's Farming Success Story
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8 views • October 24, 2019
Calamansi farming can be improved through the most effective fertilizer application through Ceres Biostimulant Foliar Fertilizer. It is guaranteed eco-friendly and applicable to all crops grown in all farming provinces in the Philippines.
Watch the Testimonial of Cornelio Severo, Calamansi Farmer from La Paz, Tarlac and see how CERES made his Calamansi healthier, more resistant to pests, diseases, and effects of stress.
Watch the Testimonial of Cornelio Severo, Calamansi Farmer from La Paz, Tarlac and see how CERES made his Calamansi healthier, more resistant to pests, diseases, and effects of stress.
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