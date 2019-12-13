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Die Gedanken waren frei
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19 views • December 13, 2019
Piano und Gesang: Ingeborgsch
Songtext und kommerzielle Rechte: Saria D.
"Mit dem ersten Glied ist die Kette geschmiedet. Wenn die erste Rede zensiert, der erste Gedanke verboten, die erste Freiheit verweigert wird, dann sind wir alle unwiderruflich gefesselt."
~ Star Trek, S04E21 - Das Standgericht, Aaron Satie
Website (GER): https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
Songtext und kommerzielle Rechte: Saria D.
"Mit dem ersten Glied ist die Kette geschmiedet. Wenn die erste Rede zensiert, der erste Gedanke verboten, die erste Freiheit verweigert wird, dann sind wir alle unwiderruflich gefesselt."
~ Star Trek, S04E21 - Das Standgericht, Aaron Satie
Website (GER): https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
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