Calling for Town Hall with Law Enforcement

Appeal to Sheriff's Department in the county chambers. December 14th, 2021.



"A lot of the tension is from the lack of an honest discourse . . . and what we'd really like to do is to extend our relationship to our law enforcement officers, because we see that our law enforcement officers aren't convinced that this isn't all bio-warfare on a global scale."



"The reason why we're here week after week . . . The fact is that we're concerned about the children's lives, about our own lives and about the future of our country and about the safety of our community.



"And what would really help to restore peace among our people is that if our law enforcement officers could take the high ground and invite a town hall meeting, so that we can come together . . . that there can be an honest discourse."